Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,018 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,460 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,018 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,033. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PB. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

