Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,986 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. B. Riley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 268,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,600,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of -381.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

