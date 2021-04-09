Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 700.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,750 shares during the quarter. GoodRx comprises 1.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $842,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,897,962 shares of company stock valued at $69,101,192 in the last three months.

GDRX traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,517. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

