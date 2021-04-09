Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,015 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in RH by 148.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in RH by 395.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in RH by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

RH stock traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $610.65. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $619.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $512.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.60.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.22.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

