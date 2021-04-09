Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,468,000. The Charles Schwab comprises 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.34.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,372,113 shares of company stock valued at $81,135,176 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

