Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,155 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 57,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,701. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.