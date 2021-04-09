HollyGold Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, HollyGold has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $196,610.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.00293199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.51 or 0.00773584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,669.14 or 1.00296800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.94 or 0.00740120 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,278 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

