Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Shares Gap Up to $219.86

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $219.86, but opened at $224.35. Honeywell International shares last traded at $225.26, with a volume of 20,051 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.33.

The stock has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.73.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,299,000 after purchasing an additional 120,125 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

