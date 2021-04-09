Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of HOOK opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $589,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 368,283 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,571 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 21.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

