Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 844,550 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $121,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,324 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,411,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,223,000 after acquiring an additional 465,229 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,614 shares of company stock valued at $28,904,018. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

