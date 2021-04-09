Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.94. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 640,791 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,960.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.