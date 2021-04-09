Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $651,000 Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 9.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $589,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NovoCure by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 86.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.73. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

