Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $59.28 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

