Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 17,007 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $3,575,000.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.27 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

