Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,488 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.25% of PCSB Financial worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. PCSB Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $273.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.63.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

