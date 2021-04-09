Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,525 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 225,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.