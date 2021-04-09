Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has C$12.20 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$10.60.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$12.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.30.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE:HBM opened at C$10.12 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.66%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.