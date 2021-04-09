Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMMC. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Shares of NMMC stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.17. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC).

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.