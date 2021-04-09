IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $300.00 at Cowen

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Cowen from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s previous close.

IAC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

IAC stock opened at $240.09 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.51.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

