IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $519.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IDEXX’s solid organic-revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 is impressive. Strong sales at the CAG and LPD arms drove the top line. Sustained strong global trends in pet healthcare supported sturdy gains in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues. Robust performance in major geographies and margin expansions are also encouraging. IDEXX’s OPTI Medical Systems’ COVID-19 human PCR testing also drove the top line. IDEXX’s strong outlook for 2021 instills investors’ confidence. IDEXX’s fourth quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, IDEXX’s shares have outperformed its industry. Yet, the pandemic-led constraint on new CAG instrument placement levels and a weak capital structure are worrying. Other issues like foreign exchange fluctuations and impact of third-party distribution persist.”

IDXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $479.33.

IDXX stock opened at $499.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $246.40 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

