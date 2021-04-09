Illuvium (ILV) Market Cap Reaches $48.20 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Illuvium has a market cap of $48.20 million and $702,792.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $82.34 or 0.00140816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00289924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.00773005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,612.01 or 1.00235682 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.47 or 0.00741302 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,420 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.