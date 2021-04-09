Imperial Capital Upgrades Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to “Outperform”

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. Imperial Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALRM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

