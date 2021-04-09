Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Citigroup raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.39.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$31.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.13.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.4915876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.78%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

