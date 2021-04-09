Incent (INCNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.74 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0812 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $160,906.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.00291309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.10 or 0.00767117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,396.02 or 1.00418283 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.46 or 0.00726473 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

