Independent Research Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €30.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.65 ($32.52).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €31.30 ($36.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 28.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.88. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €21.68 ($25.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.18 ($37.86).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

