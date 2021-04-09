Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) to “Buy”

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAWLF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Shawcor from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.31.

Get Shawcor alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.