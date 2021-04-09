ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Volume Increase

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 88,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,577,287 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $12.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ING shares. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,332,000 after buying an additional 2,153,049 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 11,098.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

