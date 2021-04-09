(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.07 ($11.84).

(INGA) has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

