Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

