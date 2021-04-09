Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BFEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. 2,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,606. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $29.63.

