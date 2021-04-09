Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Gap Up to $52.16

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.16, but opened at $53.65. Inogen shares last traded at $52.76, with a volume of 138 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -583.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $397,258.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,990.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $905,112.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,841 shares of company stock worth $5,409,759 over the last three months. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.