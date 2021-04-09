Insider Buying: Atomo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:AT1) Insider Acquires 240,000 Shares of Stock

Atomo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:AT1) insider Curt LaBelle bought 240,000 shares of Atomo Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,440.00 ($26,742.86).
The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Atomo Diagnostics Company Profile
