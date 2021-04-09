Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.35. 1,310,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,668. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.53 and its 200-day moving average is $125.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

