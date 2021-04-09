Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells 70,238 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 70,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,092,579.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,464,961.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Amir Aghdaei also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,185,858.72.
- On Friday, March 26th, Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92.
Shares of NVST traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. 36,538,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,248. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.23 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.
Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
