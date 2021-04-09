Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells 70,238 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 70,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,092,579.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,464,961.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amir Aghdaei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,185,858.72.

On Friday, March 26th, Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92.

Shares of NVST traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. 36,538,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,248. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.23 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

