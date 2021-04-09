Insider Selling: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) General Counsel Sells 37,000 Shares of Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

