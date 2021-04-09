Insider Selling: M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Sells 377,543 Shares of Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider John W. Foley sold 377,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £785,289.44 ($1,025,985.68).

M&G stock opened at GBX 218.60 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.72. The company has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. M&G plc has a 12-month low of GBX 108.90 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03).

Get M&G alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. M&G’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 238 ($3.11) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.