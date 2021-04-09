Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 833 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98.

On Monday, April 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85.

Square stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,850,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892,253. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 415.32, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

