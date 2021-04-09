Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 833 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72.
  • On Tuesday, February 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00.
  • On Thursday, February 11th, Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15.
  • On Tuesday, February 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56.
  • On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85.

Square stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,850,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892,253. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 415.32, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Hold Rating

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit