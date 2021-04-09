Insula (ISLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,664.00

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Insula coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001641 BTC on exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $914,595.58 and approximately $10,664.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00066351 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003808 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000827 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,656 coins and its circulating supply is 949,782 coins. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.