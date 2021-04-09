Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given New $20.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IPPLF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.68.

Shares of IPPLF stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

