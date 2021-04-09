Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $712.55 Million

Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to post sales of $712.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.10 million to $746.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $581.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.47. 824,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,049. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $174,859.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,255 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,253,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,225,646 shares of company stock worth $89,375,311 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after acquiring an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,029,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,987,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

