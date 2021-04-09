Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $116.23. 15,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,727. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

