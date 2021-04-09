InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

