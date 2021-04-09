InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units’ Quiet Period Will End on April 14th (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:IPVIU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 14th. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

IPVIU opened at $9.98 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. Units has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

