Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 797 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,072% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $77.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

