Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

INVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,859. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

