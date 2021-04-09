Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $31.31 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOVA. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

