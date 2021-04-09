iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Holdings Lifted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,550 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,421 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. 6,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,798. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98.

