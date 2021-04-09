iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 659,337 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.