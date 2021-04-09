iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,260,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.06. 4,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,162. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $149.14 and a 1-year high of $230.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.50.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.