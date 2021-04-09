iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $265.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.